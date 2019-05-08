Clear

Royals explode with 12 runs and two grand slams in win over Astros

Kansas City Royals hit two grand slams in their 12-2 win over the Houston Astros Tuesday night.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 1:09 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

HOUSTON, - The Kansas City Royals hit two grand slams in their 12-2 win over the Houston Astros Tuesday night making it the first time the Royals have hit two grand slams in a decade and a half. 

Ryan O'Hearn hit the first one in the third inning and Whit Merrifield hit his in the seventh. Merrifield, who had four hits and finished a double shy of the cycle, tied a career high with five RBI.

This win gives the Royals their 13th on the year along with manager Ned Yost's 700th with the Royals.


