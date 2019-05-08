Royals explode with 12 runs and two grand slams in win over Astros

HOUSTON, - The Kansas City Royals hit two grand slams in their 12-2 win over the Houston Astros Tuesday night making it the first time the Royals have hit two grand slams in a decade and a half.
Ryan O'Hearn hit the first one in the third inning and Whit Merrifield hit his in the seventh. Merrifield, who had four hits and finished a double shy of the cycle, tied a career high with five RBI.
This win gives the Royals their 13th on the year along with manager Ned Yost's 700th with the Royals.
