Royals explode with 12 runs and two grand slams in win over Astros

HOUSTON, - The Kansas City Royals hit two grand slams in their 12-2 win over the Houston Astros Tuesday night making it the first time the Royals have hit two grand slams in a decade and a half.

Ryan O'Hearn hit the first one in the third inning and Whit Merrifield hit his in the seventh. Merrifield, who had four hits and finished a double shy of the cycle, tied a career high with five RBI.

This win gives the Royals their 13th on the year along with manager Ned Yost's 700th with the Royals.