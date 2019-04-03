Royals fall to Twins, swept in series

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — Despite Whitt Merrifield's 25-game hitting streak continuing, the Royals unable to hold a lead in 7-6 loss to the Twins.
Homer Bailey, who was 1-14 with a 6.09 ERA last year with Cincinnati, had a good Royals debut. He threw five innings, allowing five hits and three runs and striking out eight.
