Royals fall to Twins, swept in series

Despite Whitt Merrifield's 25-game hitting streak continuing, the Royals unable to hold a lead in 7-6 loss to the Twins.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 8:25 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

Homer Bailey, who was 1-14 with a 6.09 ERA last year with Cincinnati, had a good Royals debut. He threw five innings, allowing five hits and three runs and striking out eight.

