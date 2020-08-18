Clear
Royals game rescheduled for tomorrow

The Royals announced that tonight's game at Kauffman Stadium will be played tomorrow as part of a doubleheader.

Posted: Aug 18, 2020 10:34 AM
Updated: Aug 18, 2020 10:34 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Royals announced that Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds has been rescheduled. 

According to a press release, out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing within the Cincinnati Reds' organization, Major league Baseball announced that tonight's game at Kauffman Stadium has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader tomorrow.

The games will begin at 4:05 p.m. CT.

Tomorrow's doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games and a 30-40 minute break in-between. Both games will be carried on Fox Sports Kansas City. 

The week ahead looks dry and semi-comfortable despite highs in the mid to upper 80s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
