Royals game rescheduled for tomorrow

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Royals announced that Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds has been rescheduled.

According to a press release, out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing within the Cincinnati Reds' organization, Major league Baseball announced that tonight's game at Kauffman Stadium has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader tomorrow.

The games will begin at 4:05 p.m. CT.

Tomorrow's doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games and a 30-40 minute break in-between. Both games will be carried on Fox Sports Kansas City.