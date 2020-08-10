Clear
Royals get first sweep of the season in return of Dozier

The Kansas City Royals lost six in a row including getting swept by the White Sox, and now have won four straight and getting their first sweep of the season beating the Twins Sunday afternoon.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 9:43 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals lost six in a row including getting swept by the White Sox, and now have won four straight and getting their first sweep of the season beating the Twins Sunday afternoon.

"Putting guys back into the fold is exactly where they want to be and how we want to keep things," Royals manager Mike Matheny said.

Royals infielder Hunter Dozier made his return after testing positive for COVID-19 and making an impact right away bringing in runs in the first inning "I'm so glad to be back, I hated watching the team play, not being able to contribute sitting at home," Dozier said "It's a lot of fun and I'm just happy to be back."

The Royals start a six-game road trip starting with the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday with first pitch set for 5:40.

Storm chances return Tuesday and increase into Tuesday night for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
