Royals get first sweep of the season with Dozier walk off single

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier hit a walk-off single in the ninth, lifting the Kansas City Royals over the Cleveland Indians 9-8 to complete a three-game sweep.

The Royals only had two wins before this series and ten straight losses, got their first sweep of the season against who most picked to be the AL Central favorites.

Royals outfielder Terrance Gore who is marked as one of the fastest players in Major League Baseball stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by Indians catcher Roberto Perez. Dozier then singled to left for Kansas City's first walk-off win of the season.

The Kansas City Royals will start a ten-game road trip beginning in Chicago with the White Sox.