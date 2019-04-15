Clear

Royals get first sweep of the season with Dozier walk off single

Royals sweep Indians.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 11:54 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier hit a walk-off single in the ninth, lifting the Kansas City Royals over the Cleveland Indians 9-8 to complete a three-game sweep.

The Royals only had two wins before this series and ten straight losses, got their first sweep of the season against who most picked to be the AL Central favorites.

Royals outfielder Terrance Gore who is marked as one of the fastest players in Major League Baseball stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by Indians catcher Roberto Perez. Dozier then singled to left for Kansas City's first walk-off win of the season.

The Kansas City Royals will start a ten-game road trip beginning in Chicago with the White Sox.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
After a cool weekend with temperatures in the 50s, we do some much warmer air move into the region beginning as early as Monday. For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events