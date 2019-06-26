Clear
Royals hold off Indians with Dozier grand slam

Hunter Dozier hits grand slam in the ninth inning to help lift the Royals over the Indians in a 8-6 victory.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 12:53 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

CLEVELAND - The Kansas City Royals pulled out some magic from 2015 as they pulled out a come from behind win on the road against the Cleveland Indians 8-6.

Royals third basemen Hunter Dozier hit a grand slam which capped a five-run rally in the ninth inning to lift the Royals past the Indians.
The Royals snapped a three-game losing streak at Progressive Field and improved to just 8-23 in Cleveland since 2016.

Jakob Junis (4-6, 5.18 ERA) makes his seventh career start against the Indians. He pitched seven innings of two-hit ball against Cleveland on Sept. 3.

Temperatures across the area will again warm up into the upper 80's and lower 90's as we head into Wednesday and Thursday.
