Royals hold off Twins

Kansas City Royals win final game of series with the Twins 8-6.

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 11:41 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - The Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 8-6 on Sunday afternoon to close out their three game road series claiming their 23rd win on the year.

Martin Maldonado had one of his best offensive games of the season by driving in two runs, one with a single during a three-run second inning and another with a double in the eighth.

Ian Kennedy struck out Nelson Cruz for the Twins in ninth for the final out with a check swing to help close out the game for the Royals.

The Royals will continue their road trip by playing the Seattle Mariners (31-44) for a three-game series before they return home Thursday June 20.

This evening, a few spotty storms are moving through the area. Expect these to fizzle out after sunset as temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Tonight, skies should stay mostly cloudy with temperatures falling into the mid 60s.
