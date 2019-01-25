Kansas City Royals host annual FanFest this weekend

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Royals kicked off the 2019 FanFest Friday afternoon at the Kansas City Convention Center.

The event features autograph sessions with current and former Royals, interactive games for fans of all ages, main stage programming and more. A portion of Royals Authentics proceeds will benefit Royals Charities.

FanFest continues Friday night until 9 p.m. and reopens at 9 a.m. Saturday for season ticket members and then 11 a.m. to all fans.