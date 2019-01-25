Clear

Kansas City Royals host annual FanFest this weekend

The Kansas City Royals kicked off the 2019 FanFest Friday afternoon at the Kansas City Convention Center.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Royals kicked off the 2019 FanFest Friday afternoon at the Kansas City Convention Center.

The event features autograph sessions with current and former Royals, interactive games for fans of all ages, main stage programming and more. A portion of Royals Authentics proceeds will benefit Royals Charities.

FanFest continues Friday night until 9 p.m. and reopens at 9 a.m. Saturday for season ticket members and then 11 a.m. to all fans. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 26°
After a bitter cold start to our Friday with below zero wind chills, we'll rebound to the 30s again by the afternoon with those SW winds picking up, gusting up to 25 mph. We'll see a slight chance of light snow for Friday night into early Saturday as a fast moving clipper system will push through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events