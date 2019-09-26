Clear

Royals manager Ned Yost discusses decision to retire after the season

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost will manage his last game in a Royals' uniform Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 10:57 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost will manage his last game in a Royals' uniform Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.

"It's been a fun career, but to sit back and think back, 'boy, I've accomplished this or I've accomplished that, I don't think I do that very often," Yost said Tuesday. 

Yost joined the Royals in 2010 as an adviser before taking over the managerial position during the season. 

"I'm very, very proud that he's the all-time winningest manager in Royals' history," Royals general manager Dayton Moore said.

Yost won more than 740 games as the Royals manager, including the biggest win of all—Game 5 of the 2015 World Series. 

"When we won the World Series in 2015, it was phenomenal," Yost said.

The 65-year-old manager could have walked away after winning the World Series, but Yost came back. 

"In '16 and '17, I felt like we had a chance to win again and every time I saw Dayton, I was like, let's hang on and see if we can win again and see if we can win again," Yost said. "When we didn't win in '17, I knew that we were going to go through some tough times."

The Royals have gone through some tough times in '18 and '19—losing at least 100 games in each season and Yost believed he was supposed to be a part of the tough times to help the future. 

"I feel now the organization is in much better, a much better position where I feel comfortable to say I've done my part and I've gone through the hard part," Yost said.

Yost will manage the three-game series against the Twins this weekend and after that, Yost will go back home to Georgia. 

"I wanna go home and just spend the summer at home, relaxing and then I'll look at it when we get down the road," Yost said. 

