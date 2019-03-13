Royals name Brad Keller opening day starter

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday, Brad Keller will be the Opening Day starter.

Keller went 9-6 with a 3.08 ERA as a rookie last season. The Royals acquired Keller from Cincinnati for future considerations in a December 2017 trade. Keller was a Rule 5 pick prior to last season.

The Keller announcement was made shortly after the team’s afternoon game against the White Sox was rained out in Surprise, Arizona.