Royals pick up Duda from Omaha

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals announced Monday that they’ve requested release waivers on outfielder Brian Goodwin and selected first baseman Lucas Duda from Omaha (AAA).

The 28-year old Goodwin was acquired by the Royals last July from the Nationals. Goodwin 27 games in Kansas City last season due to injury, hitting .266/.317/.415. He struggled this spring, hitting just 5-for-43.

Duda previously signed a minor league contract with the club on March 22. Duda played 87 games with the Royals last year, hitting .242/.310/.413 with 13 home runs in 87 games before he was sent to the Atlanta Braves.

Duda will make $1.25m, plus $250K in performance bonuses, per a source.