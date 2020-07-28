Clear

Royals put up six home runs in 14-6 win over the Tigers

The Kansas City Royals lit up the scoreboard Monday night against the Detroit Tigers winning big 14-6 improving to 2-2 on the season with all games being on the road.

The Royals matched a club record with six homers, previously done on May 21, 2003 at Seattle and July 14, 1991 at Detroit. The six home runs are one shy of the single-game record in the 21-year history of Comerica Park, done by the Tigers on Aug. 8, 2004 and matched by Texas on Sept. 11, 2007.

Five Royals homered with Maikel Franco hitting two, Whit Merrifield hitting one, and also was one triple away of the cycle.
The Royals will play the Tigers again Tuesday for game two of their series in Detroit first pitch is set for 6:10.

