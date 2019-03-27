Royals ready for Opening Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals get ready for Opening Day and look forward to playing in front of the home crowd as they take on the Chicago White Sox.

"I love Opening Day for our fans, I mean for our fans I love it, I really do. Our fans are such great baseball fans. I'm looking forward to putting on a really really good show for them." Royals Manager Ned Yost.

The Royals are looking for a strong bounce back year after losing 100 games a season ago and have re-stocked the roster with youth and athleticism.

The thought is to try and repeat the three-year run that took place from 2013 where the Royals were one spot away from the post season and then went back to back years in the World Series winning it all in 2015.

Pitcher Brad Keller will get the start for Opening Day, and first pitch is set for 3:15 at Kauffman Stadium.