Clear
BREAKING NEWS Buchanan County COVID deaths top 100 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Royals resign pitcher Holland

The Kansas City Royals announced Monday that they have re-signed free agent pitcher Greg Holland. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Posted: Dec 15, 2020 6:50 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals announced Monday that they have re-signed free agent pitcher Greg Holland. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Holland, 35, went 3-0 with six saves and a 1.91 ERA (6 ER in 28.1 IP) in 28 appearances with the Royals in 2020. The right hander ranked fifth among Major League relievers. 

The 2020 season marked Holland’s second stint with the Royals, after spending his first six Major League seasons from 2010-15 in Kansas City, the franchise that selected him in the 2007 First-Year Player Draft. Holland is a three-time All-Star

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Maryville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 9°
Savannah
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Cameron
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Fairfax
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 8°
The start of the work week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas will be on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies. Clouds will increase Tuesday as another disturbance moves in bringing in another shot of cold air.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories