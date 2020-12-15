Royals resign pitcher Holland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals announced Monday that they have re-signed free agent pitcher Greg Holland. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Holland, 35, went 3-0 with six saves and a 1.91 ERA (6 ER in 28.1 IP) in 28 appearances with the Royals in 2020. The right hander ranked fifth among Major League relievers.

The 2020 season marked Holland’s second stint with the Royals, after spending his first six Major League seasons from 2010-15 in Kansas City, the franchise that selected him in the 2007 First-Year Player Draft. Holland is a three-time All-Star