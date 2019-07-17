Royals route White Sox 11-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals had another good performance Tuesday night beating the Chicago White Sox 11-0.

Whit Merrifield and Hunter Dozier both had three hits including an inside the park home run by Merrifield to help bring home the victory.

Royals pitcher Glenn Sparkman (3-5) pitched a five-hitter finished with a career-high eight strikeouts and one walk in the Royals' first complete-game shutout since June 2, 2017, when Jason Vargas beat Cleveland 4-0.

The Royals have improved to 4-1 since the All-Star break and dropped the White Sox to 0-5.