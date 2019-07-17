KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals had another good performance Tuesday night beating the Chicago White Sox 11-0.
Whit Merrifield and Hunter Dozier both had three hits including an inside the park home run by Merrifield to help bring home the victory.
Royals pitcher Glenn Sparkman (3-5) pitched a five-hitter finished with a career-high eight strikeouts and one walk in the Royals' first complete-game shutout since June 2, 2017, when Jason Vargas beat Cleveland 4-0.
The Royals have improved to 4-1 since the All-Star break and dropped the White Sox to 0-5.
Related Content
- Royals route White Sox 11-0
- Royals drop both games with White Sox
- Royals drop game one of series with Red Sox
- Kansas City tops White Sox on Opening Day
- Royals announce 2019 schedule
- Maldonado officially a Royal
- Royals hold off Twins
- Royals bring back Terrance Gore
- Royals add veteran catcher Saturday
- Royals ready for Opening Day
Scroll for more content...