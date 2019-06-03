Royals select Bobby Witt Jr. with second overall pick in 2019 MLB draft

SECAUCUS, NJ. - The Kansas City Royals selected Bobby Witt Jr. (SS) with the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB draft Monday night. Witt Jr. is the son of former Major League pitcher Bobby Witt Sr.
Bobby Witt Jr. is high school player from Colleyville, Texas, and is the first high school player to be named Golden Spikes award semi-finalist. In his senior year of high school, he had a batting average of .489.
The Royals had Witt Jr. as their number one player throughout the scouting process.
