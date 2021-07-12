Royals select former Central pitcher Noah Cameron in 7th round of MLB Draft

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Royals selected pitcher Noah Cameron in the 7th round of the MLB Draft Monday afternoon.

Cameron, a former Central standout, has spent his college years playing for Central Arkansas.

Heading into the draft, Cameron wasn't sure how it would go but said it's an amazing feeling going to the hometown Kansas City Royals.

"There's definitely a lot of different scenarios that could happen," Cameron said. "Just especially with being injured this whole last year. We were definitely hoping it was going to be today. But there's definitely a lot of third-day scenarios that could happen as well. So just hearing the name come across TV was definitely just a surreal moment. Just excitement, emotional and just having family here to support was just, yeah, just said crazy experience."

Cameron is coming off of Tommy John surgery last August. The Royals selected him with the 199th overall pick.