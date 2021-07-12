Clear
BREAKING NEWS Andrew Co. man sentenced to 25 years for killing a 10-year-old boy Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Royals select former Central pitcher Noah Cameron in 7th round of MLB Draft

The Kansas City Royals selected pitcher Noah Cameron in the 7th round of the MLB Draft Monday afternoon.

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 10:11 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Royals selected pitcher Noah Cameron in the 7th round of the MLB Draft Monday afternoon.

Cameron, a former Central standout, has spent his college years playing for Central Arkansas. 

Heading into the draft, Cameron wasn't sure how it would go but said it's an amazing feeling going to the hometown Kansas City Royals.

"There's definitely a lot of different scenarios that could happen," Cameron said. "Just especially with being injured this whole last year. We were definitely hoping it was going to be today. But there's definitely a lot of third-day scenarios that could happen as well. So just hearing the name come across TV was definitely just a surreal moment. Just excitement, emotional and just having family here to support was just, yeah, just said crazy experience."

Cameron is coming off of Tommy John surgery last August. The Royals selected him with the 199th overall pick.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Today we saw a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures staying below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lots of sunshine by the afternoon hours. A southerly wind will return on Tuesday helping temperatures back into the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will continue on Tuesday. Most of Wednesday will be dry and warm with temperatures back in the lower 90s. A stray showers cannot be ruled out on Wednesday, but a better chance for rain will move into the area as a cold front arrives on Thursday. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories