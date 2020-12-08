Clear
Royals sign veteran first baseman Santana

The Kansas City Royals sign veteran free agent first baseman Carlos Santana Tuesday adding solid depth to their lineup.

Posted: Dec 8, 2020 11:33 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals sign veteran free agent first baseman Carlos Santana Tuesday adding solid depth to their lineup. The Royals have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent first baseman Carlos Santana. 

Santana, 34, had eight home runs and 30 RBI with the Cleveland Indians in 2020 while starting all 60 games at first base, and led the American League with 47 walks. In 2019, he was named an All-Star and Silver Slugger at first base for the first time in his career, after setting career highs in batting average (.281), slugging percentage (.515), OPS (.911), runs (110), hits (161), home runs (34, tied) and RBI (93). 

Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday.
