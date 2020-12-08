Royals sign veteran first baseman Santana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals sign veteran free agent first baseman Carlos Santana Tuesday adding solid depth to their lineup. The Royals have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent first baseman Carlos Santana.

Santana, 34, had eight home runs and 30 RBI with the Cleveland Indians in 2020 while starting all 60 games at first base, and led the American League with 47 walks. In 2019, he was named an All-Star and Silver Slugger at first base for the first time in his career, after setting career highs in batting average (.281), slugging percentage (.515), OPS (.911), runs (110), hits (161), home runs (34, tied) and RBI (93).