Royals snap 4 game losing streak

ANAHEIM, Ca. - The Kansas City Royals beat the L.A. Angels 5-1 Sunday afternoon ending a four-game skid and avoiding a series sweep.

Royals Pitcher Danny Duffy won his third game (3-1) allowing five hits in six innings. The Royals scored three runs in the third to take the lead. Hunter Dozier hit a two-run double to make it 3-0.

Kansas City would score two more runs in the sixth and the ninth inning to make it 5-1 ending the game.

The Royals (16-31) will have a few days off before they play in their first meeting of the I-70 showdown with the St. Louis Cardinals (24-23) on Tuesday in St. Louis.