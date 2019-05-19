Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Royals snap 4 game losing streak

The Kansas City Royals beat the L.A. Angels 5-1 Sunday afternoon ending a four game skid and avoiding a series sweep.

Posted: May. 19, 2019 9:28 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ANAHEIM, Ca. - The Kansas City Royals beat the L.A. Angels 5-1 Sunday afternoon ending a four-game skid and avoiding a series sweep.

Royals Pitcher Danny Duffy won his third game (3-1) allowing five hits in six innings. The Royals scored three runs in the third to take the lead. Hunter Dozier hit a two-run double to make it 3-0.

Kansas City would score two more runs in the sixth and the ninth inning to make it 5-1 ending the game.

The Royals (16-31) will have a few days off before they play in their first meeting of the I-70 showdown with the St. Louis Cardinals (24-23) on Tuesday in St. Louis.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Ending our weekend on a nice note with some sunshine but changes will begin to be felt early Monday afternoon with increasing clouds and eventually more rain. But overnight, expect a mostly clear sky with chilly temperatures in the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events