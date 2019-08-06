Clear

Royals snap 7 game losing streak beating Red Sox 6-2

Soler hits two home runs in a 6-2 victory over Red Sox, snapping a seven game losing streak.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

BOSTON, Mass. - Jorge Soler hit a pair of long two-run homers over the Green Monster, Jakob Junis pitched six effective innings and the Kansas City Royals snapped their seven-game losing streak by beating the Boston Red Sox 6-2 Tuesday night.

The Royals will play the Red Sox Wednesday for game three of their series with first pitch set for 6:10.


