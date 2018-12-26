Royals top 2018 draft pick surprises parents on Christmas

(FLORIDA)— The 18th overall pick in the 2018 First-Year Major League Baseball draft surprised his parents on Christmas morning with a gift of repayment.
Brady Singer, the Kansas City Royals 1st round pick, posted a video on Twitter Tuesday of his parents reacting to him paying off their debt.
In the letter that Brady's mother read, he wrote:
"Because you deserve the very best, I want you both to know how much I appreciate you and how none of this would be possible without you."
Singer played for the University of Florida and signed his rookie contract with the Royals in July.
Singer's signing bonus was a reported $4.25 million.
