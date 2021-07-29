Clear
Royals trade Duffy to Dodgers

The Kansas City Royals traded left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy to the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday afternoon.

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 10:11 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

The Royals traded Duffy and cash to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a player-to-be-named later. The 32-year old Duffy is currently on the 10-day Injured List with a left flexor strain.

Duffy has spent his entire career in the Royals’ organization after being selected in the third round of the 2007 draft. He’s 68-68 in 234 career appearances, including 204 starts, totaling 1172.1 innings with 1,048 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.95. His best single-season was 2016 when he posted a 12-3 mark with a 3.51 ERA in 42 games (26 starts). Duffy pitched in both the 2014 and 2015 postseasons, highlighted by five total World Series appearances (all in relief).

He has been hampered by injury this year with this his second stint on the Injured List, returning to the 10-day list on July 20. Duffy was also on the IL from May 17-June 23 with a similar left flexor strain. A Southern California native, Duffy has made 13 appearances (12 starts) during the 2021 season, posting a 4-3 record with a 2.51 ERA, fanning 65 in 61.0 innings and holding opponents to a .226 average.

