Royals trade Maldonado to Cubs for pitcher Montgomery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals have made a deal to trade catcher Martin Maldonado to the Chicago Cubs for left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery, the reliever who secured the last out in the Cubs' 2016 World Series championship season.

Maldonado (32) signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Royals and started in place of Salvador Perez, who is out for the year with Tommy John surgery. He goes to the Cubs to do what he has been doing for the Royals this season by filling in at the catcher position.

All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, is now on the injured list with a strain in the arch of his right foot but isn't expected to miss a significant amount of time. Until his return Maldonado serves as a solid replacement.

Montgomery (30) was picked by Kansas City in the first round of the 2008 draft and was a top prospect before being dealt in a trade that gave the Royals James Shields and Wade Davis.