Royals trade Soler to Atlanta

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Royals have finalized a trade that will send right fielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler to the Atlanta Braves for minor league pitcher Kasey Kalich.

Soler hit 13 home runs for the Royals this season and held a .192 batting average. The Cuban native arrived in Kansas City in 2016 in a trade with the Chicago Cubs.

Leaving Kansas City after more than four years, Soler holds the team's single-season home run record with 48 (2019).

In return for Soler, the Royals acquired 23-year-old RHP Kasey Kalich, a fourth-round pick out of Texas A&M. Kalich has been with the Rome Braves (A+) since May.

The trade comes a day after the Royals traded longtime pitcher Danny Duffy to the Dodgers.