Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Royals trade Soler to Atlanta

The Kansas City Royals have finalized a trade that will send right fielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler to the Atlanta Braves for minor league pitcher Kasey Kalich.

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 5:27 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 5:27 PM
Posted By: Conner Becker

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Royals have finalized a trade that will send right fielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler to the Atlanta Braves for minor league pitcher Kasey Kalich. 

Soler hit 13 home runs for the Royals this season and held a .192 batting average. The Cuban native arrived in Kansas City in 2016 in a trade with the Chicago Cubs.

Leaving Kansas City after more than four years, Soler holds the team's single-season home run record with 48 (2019).

In return for Soler, the Royals acquired 23-year-old RHP Kasey Kalich, a fourth-round pick out of Texas A&M. Kalich has been with the Rome Braves (A+) since May.

The trade comes a day after the Royals traded longtime pitcher Danny Duffy to the Dodgers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 99°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 97°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 99°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 96°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 101°
There is a chance for scattered showers this afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, however a better chance for showers and storms will return tonight into the overnight hours. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side overnight. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on mainly through the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Sunday and continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories