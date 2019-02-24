Royals undefeated to start Spring Training at 2-0

MESA, Ariz. - The Kansas City Royals have started out the Spring Training season undefeated at 2-0 beating the Texas Rangers 9-1 on Saturday, then beating the Oakland A's 14-5 on Sunday, putting themselves in good position early at the number one spot of the Cactus League.

Spring Training is where the Royals will take a good look at a lot of their young talent lead by Adalberto Mondesi (23) who is expected to fill the role of long-time short stop Alcides Escobar, who is now with the Baltimore on a minor league deal.

Mondesi scored three runs against the Rangers Saturday and is coming off a year in which he stole 32 bases in 75 games. He is the fourth American League player since 1900 to steal at least 30 bases in 75 games or less. Mondesi is the only player in history to make his major league debut in the World Series.

The Royals will have plenty of time to evaluate more of the roster throughout the Spring Training season before opening day at Kauffman stadium Mar. 28 against the Chicago White Sox.