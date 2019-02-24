Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Royals undefeated to start Spring Training at 2-0

Kansas City Royals have started out the Spring Training season undefeated at 2-0 beating the Oakland A's 14-5 on Sunday.

Posted: Feb. 24, 2019 8:36 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

MESA, Ariz. - The Kansas City Royals have started out the Spring Training season undefeated at 2-0 beating the Texas Rangers 9-1 on Saturday, then beating the Oakland A's 14-5 on Sunday, putting themselves in good position early at the number one spot of the Cactus League.

Spring Training is where the Royals will take a good look at a lot of their young talent lead by Adalberto Mondesi (23) who is expected to fill the role of long-time short stop Alcides Escobar, who is now with the Baltimore on a minor league deal.

Mondesi scored three runs against the Rangers Saturday and is coming off a year in which he stole 32 bases in 75 games. He is the fourth American League player since 1900 to steal at least 30 bases in 75 games or less. Mondesi is the only player in history to make his major league debut in the World Series.

The Royals will have plenty of time to evaluate more of the roster throughout the Spring Training season before opening day at Kauffman stadium Mar. 28 against the Chicago White Sox.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 8°
Maryville
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 2°
Savannah
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 8°
Cameron
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
Fairfax
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -1°
After a mostly sunny day, a few clouds have moved in Sunday evening. Don't expect them to stick around and overnight should be mostly clear. Lows tonight will be very cold in the single digits and lower teens. Wind chills will be form -5 to +5.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events