Royals win Opening Day in epic fashion against the Rangers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals hosted the Texas Rangers Thursday at Kauffman Stadium getting the come from behind win 14-10 to start the season 1-0.

Each team scored five times in the first inning of a game that took 4 hours, 26 minutes. The Royals got down 5-0 early in the first and were able to get runs to tie up the game to stay in it. The Royals would have big at bats with home runs by Jorge Soler in the fourth and Whit Merrifield in the eighth to keep the momentum with Kansas City. Kyle Isbel had three hits and two RBI in his big-league debut.

"That's the best opening day I've been a part of," Royals Manager Mike Matheny said.

Michael A. Taylor had three hits and three RBI. Merrifield also got three hits, scored twice and knocked in two.

The Royals will be off Friday but will play in back-to-back homes game Saturday and Sunday against the Rangers. First pitch Saturday is set for 1:10 and pitcher Mike Minor will get the start for Kansas City.