Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Royals win Opening Day in epic fashion against the Rangers

The Kansas City Royals hosted the Texas Rangers Thursday at Kauffman Stadium getting the come from behind win 14-10 to start the season 1-0.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 7:32 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals hosted the Texas Rangers Thursday at Kauffman Stadium getting the come from behind win 14-10 to start the season 1-0.

Each team scored five times in the first inning of a game that took 4 hours, 26 minutes. The Royals got down 5-0 early in the first and were able to get runs to tie up the game to stay in it. The Royals would have big at bats with home runs by Jorge Soler in the fourth and Whit Merrifield in the eighth to keep the momentum with Kansas City. Kyle Isbel had three hits and two RBI in his big-league debut.
"That's the best opening day I've been a part of," Royals Manager Mike Matheny said.

Michael A. Taylor had three hits and three RBI. Merrifield also got three hits, scored twice and knocked in two.

The Royals will be off Friday but will play in back-to-back homes game Saturday and Sunday against the Rangers. First pitch Saturday is set for 1:10 and pitcher Mike Minor will get the start for Kansas City.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
St. Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Falls City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Winds will be out of the south today and tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday afternoon. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories