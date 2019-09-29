Clear

Royals win in walk-off fashion in Ned Yost's final game

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Royals capped off Ned Yost's managerial career with a walk-off win Sunday.

Yost announced his retirement last Monday before the Royals started their final homestand of the season. 

Kansas City won Sunday afternoon on a Brett Phillips' sacrifice fly—sending the winningest manager in Royals' history with a win.

Yost guided the Royals to a 2015 World Series victory. 

Kansas City finished the 2019 season with a 59-103 record, but Jorge Soler finished with 48 home runs, which was top in the American League. 

Whit Merrifield finished with 203 hits, which was the most in the Major League. 

We will catch a break from the active weather on Monday before more storm chances return to the forecast Tuesday through much of the upcoming work week.
