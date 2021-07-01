Ryan Shroyer named as new Lafayette football head coach

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Lafayette Irish announcing Ryan Shroyer as the new football head coach for the 2021-2022 football season.

"Back when I heard coach Shroyer was a candidate in April, I knew that's who I wanted to be my head coach going into my last season of high school football," said Lafayette Senior Wide Receiver, Carlos Cortez.

"Oh man, this is where it all started for me, this is where I fell in love with the game of football. This is where I started my coaching career early in college, this is everything to me. So to be able to have the opportunity and responsibility to come back and keep this thing going, doesn't take a lot of motivation to get me excited for that," said Shroyer.

Shroyer graduated from Lafayette in 2009, and then was a linebackers coach for a few years to former Head Coach Eric McDowell.

For the past 3 years, he was coaching football at Polo.

His promise coming into Lafayette, is to have high energy and max effort.

"I'm gonna bring the energy each day, I'm gonna bring the effort and I guarantee we are going to compete," said Shroyer.

And most importantly, taking pride in Lafayette.

"We are going to do things the right way, we're gonna take pride in our program, we're gonna take pride in the weight room and in the field, clean up after ourselves and be proud with what we have here at Lafayette," said Shroyer.

Though Shroyer has just been announced as the new head coach, players are already fully behind him and his coaching staff.

"The whole team is feeling the same way I am, they love all these new hires and they really enjoy coach Shroyer so far and the whole coaching staff," said Cortez.

Being from Lafayette, Shroyer understands the Irish traditions and hopes to carry them on, along with the programs success.

"A lot of coaches, a lot of players, a lot of people with different roles have worked really really really hard with the success we have had the last decade or so and I hope to carry the torch and continue that thing going," said Shroyer.