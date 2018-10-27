Clear

SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: First round of football districts finshed-up Friday night

Here are the scores and highlights from the first round of districts in high school football.

Posted: Oct. 27, 2018 12:15 AM
Updated: Oct. 27, 2018 12:17 AM

Class 5 District 8:

Central 7 - Oak Park 28.

Class 4 District 8:

Lafayette 37 - Excelsior Springs 46.

Class 3 District 8:

Maryville forfeit win over Northeast KC.

Benton 20 - Chillicothe 41.

Savannah 82 - Central Academy 0.

Cameron 15 - St. Pius X 41.

Class 2 District 8:

Lathrop 49 - Richmond 0.

Trenton 26 - Macon 55.

Lawson 35 - Brookfield 21.

Lexington 54 - Carrollton 0.

Class 1 District 8:

Milan 39 - Putnam County 7.

Hamilton 35 - South Harrison 22.

Maysville 7 - Marceline 50.

Gallatin 59 - Princeton 30.

Class 1 District 7:

Wellington-Napoleon 54 - Polo 16.

Leblond 19 - North Platte 42.

East Buchanan 34 - West Platte 27.

Mid-Buchanan 41 - Plattsburg 12.

8-man District 3:

North Shelby 74 - Stewartsville 0.

King City 72 - Braymer 0.

8-man District 2:

St. Joe Christian 40 - DeKalb 64.

South Holt/Nodaway Holt 62 - Platte Valley 16.

8-man District 1:

Rock Port 68 - Albany 56.

East Atchison 72 - North Nodaway 0.

Kansas:

Atchison 12 - Fort Scott 40.

Maur Hill 27 - Mission Valley 18.

