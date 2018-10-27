SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: First round of football districts finshed-up Friday night

Here are the scores and highlights from the first round of districts in high school football.
Class 5 District 8:
Central 7 - Oak Park 28.
Class 4 District 8:
Lafayette 37 - Excelsior Springs 46.
Class 3 District 8:
Maryville forfeit win over Northeast KC.
Benton 20 - Chillicothe 41.
Savannah 82 - Central Academy 0.
Cameron 15 - St. Pius X 41.
Class 2 District 8:
Lathrop 49 - Richmond 0.
Trenton 26 - Macon 55.
Lawson 35 - Brookfield 21.
Lexington 54 - Carrollton 0.
Class 1 District 8:
Milan 39 - Putnam County 7.
Hamilton 35 - South Harrison 22.
Maysville 7 - Marceline 50.
Gallatin 59 - Princeton 30.
Class 1 District 7:
Wellington-Napoleon 54 - Polo 16.
Leblond 19 - North Platte 42.
East Buchanan 34 - West Platte 27.
Mid-Buchanan 41 - Plattsburg 12.
8-man District 3:
North Shelby 74 - Stewartsville 0.
King City 72 - Braymer 0.
8-man District 2:
St. Joe Christian 40 - DeKalb 64.
South Holt/Nodaway Holt 62 - Platte Valley 16.
8-man District 1:
Rock Port 68 - Albany 56.
East Atchison 72 - North Nodaway 0.
Kansas:
Atchison 12 - Fort Scott 40.
Maur Hill 27 - Mission Valley 18.
