SEC Media Days: Mizzou Tigers football

HOOVER, Ala. - The SEC Media Days began Monday, and the Missouri Tiger football program came in with a new look as Clemson Tiger transfer Kelly Bryant takes over the reins for Drew Lock who is now with the Denver Broncos.

"Kelly's skill set at the quarterback position allows us an opportunity in the things that he's been able to do in the vertical passing game, the intermediate passing game, play action moving the pocket," head coach Barry Odom said.

Although the team is currently unable to participate in any post season play due to academic fraud the suspension could be lifted once the official investigations are complete by the NCAA.

The Tigers open the season on the road against Wyoming Aug 31.