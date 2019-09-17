Clear

SJCS volleyball advances to 7-1 on the season

SJCS advances to (7-1) on the year beating East Atchison 2-0 Monday night.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 12:35 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joe Christian Lions hosted the East Atchison Wolves Monday night getting the win 2-0. The Lions advance to (7-1) on the year. 

SJCS will play at Mid-Buchanan Wednesday starting at 6 p.m.

Monday saw temperatures climb into the 90s once again and that trend will continue for at least one more day before cooler air moves in by this weekend. Tonight, expect a mild and humid night but we will stay dry. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
