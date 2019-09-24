Clear

SJCS volleyball suffers first home loss to East Buchanan

East Buchanan takes down SJCS giving lions first home loss.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 11:20 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joseph Christian Lions volleyball team had a tough match against the East Buchanan Bulldogs Monday night losing their first home game of the season 2-0.

The Lions fall to (11-2) on the season and will play Lathrop next Monday.

A cold front will move through the area late Tuesday bringing the threat for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. Much of the day, however, will be dry with the possibility of a stray thunderstorm during the afternoon. Highs are going to be in the lower 80s with a mostly sunny sky.
