SJCS volleyball suffers first home loss to East Buchanan

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joseph Christian Lions volleyball team had a tough match against the East Buchanan Bulldogs Monday night losing their first home game of the season 2-0.
The Lions fall to (11-2) on the season and will play Lathrop next Monday.
