SJSD, Lafayette honors Luikart for being named Missouri Baseball POY

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District and Lafayette High School honored former standout pitcher Brayden Luikart Thursday night for being named the Missouri Baseball Player of the Year by Prep Baseball Report.

Luikart helped lead Lafayette to the Class 4 Final Four, but for as great as his on-the-field accomplishments are, he wants to be remembered for more than that.

"I want to try to help others get to get to a position they want to be in and try to help others win, whether that be in baseball or life, just trying to help out someone who needs a helping hand," Luikart said. "That's really the big thing. And what I want to be remembered for is how I treated people. Whatever I did on the field, you know, it's cool, but I want to be remembered for what I did off the field as well."

Luikart is heading to the Oklahoma Sooners to continue his baseball career.