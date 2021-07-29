Clear
SJSD, Lafayette honors Luikart for being named Missouri Baseball POY

The St. Joseph School District and Lafayette High School honored former standout pitcher Brayden Luikart Thursday night.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District and Lafayette High School honored former standout pitcher Brayden Luikart Thursday night for being named the Missouri Baseball Player of the Year by Prep Baseball Report.

Luikart helped lead Lafayette to the Class 4 Final Four, but for as great as his on-the-field accomplishments are, he wants to be remembered for more than that.

"I want to try to help others get to get to a position they want to be in and try to help others win, whether that be in baseball or life, just trying to help out someone who needs a helping hand," Luikart said. "That's really the big thing. And what I want to be remembered for is how I treated people. Whatever I did on the field, you know, it's cool, but I want to be remembered for what I did off the field as well."

Luikart is heading to the Oklahoma Sooners to continue his baseball career.

Friday will be dry and sunny, but there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms late Friday night as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will continue to be very warm on Friday with Heat index values of 105-110 degrees. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. This front will give us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool down this weekend with highs in the 80s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue into next week.
