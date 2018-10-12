Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah and Smithville softball set for district championship

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 11:31 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

SAVANNAH, Mo. — After two double headers at the Savannah Softball Complex, Savannah takes on Smithville for the class 3 district 16 championship.

Scores class 3 district 16 quarterfinals:

Lafayette 10 - Maryville 9.

Savannah 8 - Cameron 4. 

Semifinals: 

Savannah 14 - Benton 0.

Smithville 13 - Lafayette 1.

Smithville takes on Savannah for the district championship at noon, Saturday at the Savannah Softball Complex.

