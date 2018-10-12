HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah and Smithville softball set for district championship

SAVANNAH, Mo. — After two double headers at the Savannah Softball Complex, Savannah takes on Smithville for the class 3 district 16 championship.
Scores class 3 district 16 quarterfinals:
Lafayette 10 - Maryville 9.
Savannah 8 - Cameron 4.
Semifinals:
Savannah 14 - Benton 0.
Smithville 13 - Lafayette 1.
Smithville takes on Savannah for the district championship at noon, Saturday at the Savannah Softball Complex.
