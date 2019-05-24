Clear

Savannah Baseball advances to state semifinals

The Savannah baseball team advances to the state semifinals for the first time since 2012, defeating Pembroke Hill, 7-3.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna and Max Moore

(RAYTOWN, Mo.) — The Savannah baseball team advances to the state semifinals for the first time since 2012, defeating Pembroke Hill, 7-3. Braden Berry was the man of the hour on the mound. The junior pitched a complete game with 7-strikeouts only giving up 3-runs.

"Hitting his sports with the fast ball that's the big thing and being able to strike people out when we need strike outs he's a great pitcher," head coach of Savannah Erich Bodenhausen said of Berry's performance. "He's been really good for us this year."

For Berry, he was excited to help his team get one-step closer to reaching thier ultimate goal.

"When we play together everyday, we grow closer togther as a family." Berry said. "It's just the Savage way and we really feed off of each other."

Savannah travels to O'Fallon to participate in the MSHSAA Class 4 state semifinals on May 30. They await the winner of Westminster Christian Academy and St. Dominic.

