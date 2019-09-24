Savannah Savages named KQ2 Highland CC Team of the Week

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Savannah Savages named KQ2 Highland Community College Team of the Week.
Savannah defeated Lafayette last Friday night to move to 3-1 on the season.
The Savages host Benton Friday night on Homecoming.
