Savannah aims to build on 2018 success

The Savannah Savages aim to build off 2018 success this season.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 8:51 AM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 8:57 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Savannah Savages aim to build off 2018 success this season.

Savannah went 8-4 in 2018. 

Savannah will open the regular season on the road against Grain Valley. 

We have another round of showers and thunderstorms pushing through this morning. Flood Warnings in effect due to heavy rainfall.
