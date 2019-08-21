(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Savannah Savages aim to build off 2018 success this season.
Savannah went 8-4 in 2018.
Savannah will open the regular season on the road against Grain Valley.
Related Content
- Savannah aims to build on 2018 success
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops LeBlond
- East-Buch tops Savannah 63-44
- Pigskin Preview: Savannah ready for week one
- Savannah ready for MEC showdown with Maryville
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton boys cruise past Savannah
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops Benton in MEC play
- Pony Express championship features Savannah and Benton
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah wins Pony Express Tournament
- Savannah baseball keeps winning ways going
Scroll for more content...