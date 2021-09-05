Savannah and Central swim teams prepare for upcoming season

(SAVANNAH and ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Savannah and Central are the only two local swim programs in the area.

"It’s really exciting for the sport of swimming to have 2 teams less than 10 miles apart from each other. When we get together its like a family reunion, cousins and cousins seeing each other,” said Savannah Head Coach, Tammy Kime.

“It’s good to represent St. Joe like you said we are the only swim team in the city so we are really proud to represent our school,” said Central Swimmer, Adam Honson.

And a lot of the swimmers on both teams have been competing against, and with, each other for many years.

"They’re all best friends. They’ve known each other since they were little, so when they come together and actually get to compete against each other, it kinda boosts their egos a little bit because they are always trying to see who can be the best in the pool,” said Central Head Coach, Kassi Messerly.

For both teams, their expectations are high, with many of the swimmers expecting to clock in with some fast times in their first few meets of the season.

“I mean, I expect us to go faster than we think we can. Pretty much all of us have been practicing hard over the summer and I think we are about to drop some quick times,” said Central Swimmer, Miles Kimmel.

“I just want to see a starting point, I want to see us start low if we’re gonna be low and build up,” said Savannah Swimmer, Ben Gould.

These teams know each very well, so before each season there is always a little smack talk between them.

“They like to talk all the talk, and they don’t know whats coming on Tuesday and Thursday so i’m ready to kick some butt,” said Gould.

While it is all good fun, the swimmers say they are ready to start competing for real.

"I think just any experience swimming with people who are fast will push us to get better times, no matter if we know them or not,” said Kimmel.

"You kinda gotta have the mentality you want to beat the person. No matter who it really is, it’s I wanna go fast,” said Honson.

Both teams first two meets will be at Missouri Western on Tuesday 9/7/21 and Thursday 9/9/21.