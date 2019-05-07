Clear

Savannah baseball keeps winning ways going

Savannah has a 20-game win streak going and has their eyes on deep playoff push.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 8:56 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

SAVANNAH, Mo. - The Savannah baseball team is the top team in class 4 district 16 with a 20-game win streak and looking to repeat as conference champs.

The district tournament starts this weekend and the Savages are in prime position to make a deep run in the post season.


