SAVANNAH, Mo. - The Savannah baseball team is the top team in class 4 district 16 with a 20-game win streak and looking to repeat as conference champs.
The district tournament starts this weekend and the Savages are in prime position to make a deep run in the post season.
Related Content
- Savannah baseball keeps winning ways going
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah wins Pony Express Tournament
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops LeBlond
- East-Buch tops Savannah 63-44
- Pigskin Preview: Savannah ready for week one
- Savannah ready for MEC showdown with Maryville
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton boys cruise past Savannah
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops Benton in MEC play
- Pony Express championship features Savannah and Benton
- WATCH: Central Baseball wins at the "K"
Scroll for more content...