(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.) The Savannah Savages softball team captured third place in Class 3 State softball Friday.
Savannah lost in the Class 3 semifinals to Sullivan, 10-2, but got a win in the third-place game, 5-4, over Incarnate Word.
Savannah finishes the season 20-3 with a Class 3 3rd place finish.
Related Content
- Savannah captures third place in Class 3 State softball
- Maysville captures 3rd place at Class 1 State softball Friday
- Jefferson captures Class 1 State championship
- Savannah knocks off Kirksville to advance to state softball quarterfinals
- Savannah softball tops Nevada, heading to state tournament
- Savannah softball enters postseason with high goals
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah and Smithville softball set for district championship
- Oak Grove takes down Savannah in comeback quarter final round for state softball
- Savannah softball heads to state for 1st time in program history
- WATCH: Savannah baseball embark on state sectionals
Scroll for more content...