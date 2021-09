(SAVANNAH, Mo) Savannah hosting Lathrop Friday night.

This one, all defense. Savannah led 6-0 at the half and that is all they needed tonight.

Savannah wins this one 6-0.

Lathrop (0-2) will travel to East Buchanan (2-0) next week.

Savannah will stay at home to take on Kirksville (0-2).