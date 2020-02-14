Savannah hires new head football coach

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah Savages have found their next head football coach. Savannah has hired Kevin Kopecky. He is currently the Shelby-Rising City head coach in Shelby, Neb.

Kopecky has spent time coaching at Eudora, Leavenworth, St. Thomas Aquinas, Ralston (Omaha, Neb.), and David City.

He has compiled at 184-149 coaching record.

Kopecky has been named the Sun County Coach of the Year and KC Metro Coach of the Year 2008.

Under Kopecky's coaching, his teams have made 20 state playoff appearances, 10 state semi-finalist, and two state runner-up titles.

Kopecky takes over the Savannah program after Randy Schrader announced his retirement back in December.