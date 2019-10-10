Savannah hosts Chillicothe in MEC showdown

(KANSAS/MISSOURI)— This Friday's Game of the Week features the Savannah Savages hosting the Chillicothe Hornets in a conference showdown.
Other games on the schedule:
Suburban-Red Conference
Staley (4-2) at Central (0-6)
Midland Empire Conference
Lafayette (3-3) at Cameron (2-4)
St. Pius (3-3) at Benton (0-6)
Chillicothe (5-1) at Savannah (5-1)
Maryville BYE week
KCI Conference
North Platte (1-5) at Lathrop (6-0)
Mid-Buchanan (5-1) at Plattsburg (3-3)
Lawson (4-2) at East Buchanan (3-3)
Hamilton (3-3) at West Platte (1-5)
Grand River Conference
Princeton (5-1) at Maysville (1-5)
South Harrison (6-0) at Trenton (0-6)
Milan (3-3) at Gallatin (5-1)
Putnam County (3-3) at Polo (0-6)
Non-Conference
Christ Prep. Academy (Kansas) at St. Joseph Christian (0-4)- Saturday 2 p.m.
8-Man GRC
Albany (4-2) at North Andrew (4-2)
Worth County (5-1) at Pattonsburg (6-0)
Braymer (0-6) at King City (1-5)
North Shelby (5-1) at Stanberry (2-4) (Non-Conference)
8-Man 275
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (3-3) at Mound City (4-2)
LeBlond (1-4) at Northwest Nodaway (0-6) (Non-conference)
Southwest Livingston (5-1) at Rock Port (4-2)
DeKalb (3-3) at Platte Valley (1-5)
Stewartsville (1-5) at East Atchison (6-0)
Kansas
Nemaha Central (3-2) at Riverside (4-1)
Blue Valley (1-4) at Doniphan West (1-4)
Louisberg (3-2) at Atchison (2-3)
Atchison Co. (1-4) at Maur Hill-Mount Academy (4-1)
Troy (2-3) at Jackson Heights (3-2)
