Savannah hosts Chillicothe in MEC showdown

(KANSAS/MISSOURI)— This Friday's Game of the Week features the Savannah Savages hosting the Chillicothe Hornets in a conference showdown.

Other games on the schedule:

Suburban-Red Conference

Staley (4-2) at Central (0-6)

Midland Empire Conference

Lafayette (3-3) at Cameron (2-4)

St. Pius (3-3) at Benton (0-6)

Chillicothe (5-1) at Savannah (5-1)

Maryville BYE week

KCI Conference

North Platte (1-5) at Lathrop (6-0)

Mid-Buchanan (5-1) at Plattsburg (3-3)

Lawson (4-2) at East Buchanan (3-3)

Hamilton (3-3) at West Platte (1-5)

Grand River Conference

Princeton (5-1) at Maysville (1-5)

South Harrison (6-0) at Trenton (0-6)

Milan (3-3) at Gallatin (5-1)

Putnam County (3-3) at Polo (0-6)

Non-Conference

Christ Prep. Academy (Kansas) at St. Joseph Christian (0-4)- Saturday 2 p.m.

8-Man GRC

Albany (4-2) at North Andrew (4-2)

Worth County (5-1) at Pattonsburg (6-0)

Braymer (0-6) at King City (1-5)

North Shelby (5-1) at Stanberry (2-4) (Non-Conference)

8-Man 275

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (3-3) at Mound City (4-2)

LeBlond (1-4) at Northwest Nodaway (0-6) (Non-conference)

Southwest Livingston (5-1) at Rock Port (4-2)

DeKalb (3-3) at Platte Valley (1-5)

Stewartsville (1-5) at East Atchison (6-0)

Kansas

Nemaha Central (3-2) at Riverside (4-1)

Blue Valley (1-4) at Doniphan West (1-4)

Louisberg (3-2) at Atchison (2-3)

Atchison Co. (1-4) at Maur Hill-Mount Academy (4-1)

Troy (2-3) at Jackson Heights (3-2)