Savannah knocks off Kirksville to advance to state softball quarterfinals

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Savannah Savages softball team is one step closer to the school's first-ever softball state championship.
Behind five home runs, Savannah knocked off Kirksville in the Class 3 Sectional round, 12-2, in five innings Wednesday night.
The Savages have scored 38 runs in their last four games, while only allowing seven runs in that span.
Savannah will host Oak Grove Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. in the Class 3 Quarterfinals.
