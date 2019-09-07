Clear

Savannah knocks off Pleasant Hill

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Savannah Savages knocked off Pleasant Hill Friday night, 27-20.

Other scores from MEC: 

Cameron 34     KC East 21

Chillcothe 50     Kirksville 21

Maryville 56     Harrisonville 20

