(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Savannah Savages knocked off Pleasant Hill Friday night, 27-20.
Other scores from MEC:
Cameron 34 KC East 21
Chillcothe 50 Kirksville 21
Maryville 56 Harrisonville 20
Related Content
- Savannah knocks off Pleasant Hill
- Savannah knocks off Kirksville to advance to state softball quarterfinals
- Central knocks off Savannah in 3 sets Tuesday night
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops LeBlond
- East-Buch tops Savannah 63-44
- Pigskin Preview: Savannah ready for week one
- Savannah ready for MEC showdown with Maryville
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton boys cruise past Savannah
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops Benton in MEC play
- Pony Express championship features Savannah and Benton
Scroll for more content...