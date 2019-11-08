(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Savannah Savages will play for the Class 3 District 8 championship next Friday night.
The Savages defeated Cameron, 56-14.
Savannah will host Chillicothe next Friday night.
Related Content
- Savannah moves on to district championship with win over Cameron
- HIGHLIGHTS: LeBlond and Savannah baseball win district championships
- Cameron girls wrestling team wins MEC Championship
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah and Smithville softball set for district championship
- Maryville beats Savannah again, earns another district championship
- Benton lady cards win district championship
- Pony Express championship features Savannah and Benton
- LeBlond baseball seeks district championship
- Worth County knocks off Stanberry, wins district championship
- Hornets advance to district championship with win against Benton
Scroll for more content...