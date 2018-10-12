Savannah ready for MEC showdown with Maryville

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— If the Savannah Savages football team knocks off Maryville Friday night, they are in the driver's seat for an outright MEC title.
"Our kids are looking forward to this," Savannah head coach Randy Schrader said. "Maryville is the standard and there's no doubt about it in our league and the state. It's a great measuring stick for where we're at as a program."
Maryville has won the last six meetings between the two rival schools—with Savannah's last win coming in 2011.
"I think it's probably going to be the most fun game all year and this is a game every one is looking forward to," Senior Jayce Cox said.
The Savages take on Maryville Friday night at 7 p.m. at Savannah High School.
