Savannah tops Cardinals in MEC showdown

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Savannah Savages top Benton in a MEC showdown.
Savannah defeated Benton, 58-14, Friday night.
Other MEC scores:
Cameron 0 Maryville 61
St. Pius 17 Chillicothe 21
