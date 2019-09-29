Clear

Savannah tops Cardinals in MEC showdown

The Savannah Savages top Benton in a MEC showdown.

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Savannah Savages top Benton in a MEC showdown.

Savannah defeated Benton, 58-14, Friday night. 

Other MEC scores: 

Cameron 0     Maryville 61

St. Pius 17     Chillicothe 21

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
We will catch a break from the active weather on Monday before more storm chances return to the forecast Tuesday through much of the upcoming work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events