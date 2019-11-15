Clear

Savannah runs past Hornets en route to district championship

The Savannah Savages are Class 3 District Champions.

Posted By: Chris Roush

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Savannah Savages are Class 3 District Champions.

Savannah won 49-7. 

The Savages will travel to Odessa next Saturday. 

