Savannah runs past Northeast in opening round matchup

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah Savages move on to the Class 3 District 8 semifinals with an opening-round victory over Northeast Friday night.
The Savages won 60-0.
Savannah will host Cameron in next week's district semifinals matchup.
