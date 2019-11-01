Clear

Savannah runs past Northeast in opening round matchup

The Savannah Savages move on to the Class 3 District 8 semifinals with an opening-round victory over Northeast Friday night.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 10:59 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah Savages move on to the Class 3 District 8 semifinals with an opening-round victory over Northeast Friday night.

The Savages won 60-0. 

Savannah will host Cameron in next week's district semifinals matchup. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Don't forget that we "fall back" this weekend. Set your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep on Saturday night as Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Wouldn't be a bad idea as well to check or change the batteries on your smoke or carbon dioxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories